Duane Clinton Hartman

Age 76, of Laingsburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
No services are planned. To honor his memory please consider a donation to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Road in Owosso.
Duane was born in Oakley on July 11, 1945, to the late Clinton and Crystal (Kelly) Hartman. After high school, Duane served in the U.S. Navy for six years. After the military, he found himself working at General Motors and retired from there after 31 years. On Feb. 2, 1968, Duane married Christine Marie Richette in Owosso and together they raised two sons, Duane II and Michael. Duane was a simple man, he loved farming and John Deere tractors. He enjoyed the Old Gas Tractor Association show in Oakley and working on his vintage John Deeres.
Duane is survived by his wife of 54 years Christine; sons Duane (Heather) Hartman and Michael Hartman; grandchildren Kayla, Noah, Kristal, Jonah, Joshua and Jonathon; also great-grandsons Theodore and Maxwell.
He was predeceased by his parents and his only sister Madeline Revoir.
The Hartman family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
