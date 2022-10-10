Elizabeth ‘Betty’ A. Frosty

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Elizabeth was born April 11, 1937, in Detroit, the daughter of Stephan and Sophie (Matiyou) Workun. She graduated from Cass Tech in Detroit with the class of 1954.
Elizabeth enjoyed being involved with the Boy/Girl Scouts and spending time with her family and friends.
She married Donald Frosty in Hamtramck on April 21, 1956.
Elizabeth worked at Emery Pratt for over 15 years.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Donald Frosty; children Debra Frosty, Deanna Frosty, Derek (Annette) Frosty and David (Traci) Frosty; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Mary Ann Shavinski; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Donald Frosty Jr., father Stephan Workun and mother Sophie Workun.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.