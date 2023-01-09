Eunice May Smakal

Age 87, of Byron, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Her grandson Blaine Dugger will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery in Grand Blanc.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Eunice was born in Bancroft, on May 16, 1935, the daughter of Oliver and Melissa (Parker) Morse. On July 19, 1951, she married William (Bill) Smakal in Corunna. She was a homemaker who loved her grandchildren, planting flowers, crocheting, gardening and baking.
Eunice is survived by her children Mark (Lynette) Smakal of Byron and Melissa (Rick) White of Durand; grandchildren Shawn (Selena) Smakal of Vancouver Island, Crofton, Courtney (Mike) Fisher of Jackson, Blaine (Erica) Dugger of Durand and Stacie Smakal of Byron; and great-grandchildren Nathanael Dugger and Eero Smakal.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, and 10 siblings.
Memorials are suggested to JW.org.
