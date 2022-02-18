Richard Earl Hall

Age 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in The Woodlands, Texas.
He was the son of Lushion Vance Hall and Eunice Mae (Smith), and was born on Dec. 25, 1928 in Corunna. Earl graduated from Corunna schools and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Albion College in 1951. He married Lois (Pat)(Armstrong) on Nov. 4, 1952. She predeceased him on July 9, 2013, at 83 years old, in Trinity Florida.
Earl is survived by his two children Cris Gray (Jim) and Rich Hall (Christina); brother Bob (Lillian); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
His brother Harold (Ruth) predeceased him on Aug. 23, 2019 in Tennessee.
As a young man, Earl helped build many homes in the Owosso/Corunna area with his dad and brothers. After college, Earl was in the U.S. Army, worked for Michigan Bell and retired from AT&T, became a business consultant and was a SCORE counselor. He was an author of many business planning workbooks. His website is www.UniBiz-Plan.com.
He was much loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
A family service will be held in Trinity, Florida, at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
