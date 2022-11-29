Anna B. Spaleny

Age 92, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 12:03 pm
Age 92, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hawkins Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 29, at the funeral home.
Anna was born March 23, 1930 in Owosso, the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Silvers) Parker.
She attended Owosso Public Schools.
Anna enjoyed nature, traveling and getting coffee with her friends. Most of all, Anna cherished the time she spent with her loved ones.
She married Fred Spaleny in Corunna on Sept. 18, 1948. He predeceased her on Dec. 4, 2006.
Anna worked for the Corunna Public Schools and Durand Senior Care and spent her time at home raising and caring for her children and grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her sons Randy Spaleny, Robert (Sylvia) Spaleny and Rory Spaleny; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Fred Spaleny; father Ernest Parker; two sons William and Gary; mother Mary Parker; sisters Dorothy, Mary Lou, Zona, Peggy, Erma and Nancy; and brother Royal.
Memorial contributions are suggested to donors’ choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
