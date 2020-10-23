Age 43, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 suddenly at McLaren-Flint.
Cremation has taken place. A private service for the family will take place Monday, Oct. 26, with burial taking place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso.
Heather was born Nov. 2, 1976, in Owosso to Brad and Shelia (Blight) Lane. Heather was married to Kevin Parker in Owosso.
Heather enjoyed being a homebody, spending time with her girls and grandchildren, while also being an avid walker.
She is survived by her mother Shelia Ostrander of Corunna; son Christian Lover, and daughters Jerrica Parker and Shiann Parker, all of Owosso; grandchildren Adelina Parker and Dimitri Carter; sister Krista Ostrander and niece Neveah Oukour; grandmother Betty Blight; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend Sara Lake.
Heather was pre-deceased by her father Brad Lane and special friend Mary Shavrnoch.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
