On May 7, 2021, Suzanne Marie Hoenshell won her battle with COVID-19 and is dancing in heaven with her husband David.
Susie was born March 12, 1955, in Warren, Ohio to William and Joanne (Hinton) Marble.
She attended Owosso Public Schools.
She was an active, faithful member of the First Church of Christ. She loved her church family. She was always busy with Primetimers, widows group, card club and caring for people. She enjoyed life.
On May 4, 1979, she married David Hoenshell at the First Church of Christ. He predeceased her June 23, 2019, after 40 loving years of adventures together.
Suzanne was employed with Toledo Commutator, retiring in 2017.
She is survived by daughter Denae and Ross Hensler, and their son Cole, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son Scott and Amy (Shelp) Hoenshell, and their daughters Maddison, Makayla, and Mckinlee, of Owosso; brother Robert Marble; in-laws Lindy (Hoenshell) Brooks and Terry (Debie) Hoenshell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her unconditionally.
Her grandchildren loved their “Memaw” to “the moon and back.”
She was predeceased by her husband, sister Sandra Skok, brother William Marble and her parents; in-laws Harold and Alice Hoenshell; brother-in-law Fred Brooks; and special aunt Shirley Spiegel.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the First Church of Christ, 585 E.North St. in Owosso. Prior to the funeral service, the family will receive friends at the church from noon to 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee or First Church of Church.
To honor Susie, please find something to laugh about today.
