Age 85, of Haslett, formerly of Morrice, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor.
A memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 1100 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos. The Rev. Mike Murray will celebrate. The rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Bethany Cemetery, Morrice.
Betty was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Owosso, the daughter of Donald and Honora (McAvoy) Flood. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice which laid the strong foundation for her lifelong faith journey. She was a 1955 graduate of Morrice High School and earned her bachelor’s of arts degree in early education from Michigan State University, completing her master’s degree from Oakland University. She worked for a short time with the Bath Area School District before accepting a position with the American Martyrs School in Manhattan Beach, California, for five years. She returned to Michigan to reside in Haslett and became a faithful parishioner at St. Martha’s in the 80s. She continued mentoring lives in the Fowlerville School District as a second-grade teacher, where she retired after 30 years as an educator. Betty was always a leader throughout her life; personally, her siblings looked to her for guidance and direction; professionally, as a teacher motivating students to achieve goals, as well as supporting co-workers; spiritually, a true servant’s heart. Her free time was spent giving to others — volunteering at the Advent House, the Salvation Army each Christmas assisting with toy drives, the Lansing Food Bank — helping those in need, and at church as a member of the Altar Society. She was always volunteering for fish dinners and funeral luncheons. She was still able with all of her activities tofind time to travel, spending time with nieces and nephews, casino trips to Las Vegas and enjoyed the simple things in life; gardening and supporting the MSU athletics.
Betty is survived by her siblings John Martin (Bonnie) Flood, Helen Kay Flood and Mary Jo Flood; nieces and nephews Laura Flood, Mike Flood, Craig Flood, Scott MacKenzie, Jennifer Richards, Kelly Messacar and Kimberley Larson; great-nieces and nephews Randy, David, Crystal, Allison, Cameron, Abby, Eli, Leah, Kyle, Aaron, Julia, Audrey, Evelyn, Blair and Collin; her special friend, Marge Kremski; and a special mention of her enjoyment received from Teddy the dog.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several loving and wonderful aunts and uncles.
Memorials honoring this faithful servant of God are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul of St. Martha’s Church to help those in need of assistance or St. Martha’s Catholic Church.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
