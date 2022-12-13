Adam R. Eldridge

Age 30, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at home.
Adam was born in Flint on Nov. 22, 1992, the son of Ross and Katharyn (Shulaw) Eldridge. He was a graduate of Corunna High School in the class of 2011. Adam was an engineer and enjoyed cars, working on firearms and his 3D printer.
He is survived by his father, Ross and his sister, Ashley Smith of Lansing.
Adam was predeceased by his mother and grandparents.
At this time no services are planned.
Donations are suggested to Toys for Tots.
Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.