Ricke A. Macklin

Age 63, of Owosso passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home.
A private family right of committal will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Ricke was born April 19, 1957, in Saginaw; the son of Leslie and Barbara (Bennett) Macklin.
He attended McCall School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Ricke spent his years working at Midwest Bus Rebuilders and the Shiawassee Health and Wellness ESB Program.
Ricke loved getting together with his family, being outdoors and taking nature walks.
Ricke is survived by his siblings Shirley Tribfelner, Joe Macklin and Julia (Lon) Zimmerman; five nephews; one niece; and his extended family of Patty Bush, Valerie Potter, Guy Jones, Patty Taylor and Jeremy Case.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
