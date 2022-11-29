Janet S. Godley

Age 75, of Swartz Creek, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Steven Wood will be officiating. Burial will follow to Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.

