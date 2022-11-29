Janet S. Godley

Age 75, of Swartz Creek, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Steven Wood will be officiating. Burial will follow to Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and one hour prior to the service Friday.
Janet Sue Bahr was born Jan. 22, 1947 in Durand, a daughter of Vernon and Ruth (Cain) Bahr. On Feb. 3, 1967 she married Stanley Godley.
Janet enjoyed sewing, bowling, playing the organ, baking, playing family games and hosting family cookouts.
Surviving Janet are her children Barb (Don Simpson) Wiseley, Brenda (Jim) Austin, Greg (Marcia) Godley and Gerrad (D’Arcy) Godley; grandchildren Andrew, Justin, Rose, Rachel (Tim), Joshua, Krista (Richard), Kayleigh (Noah), Kyle, Chaz, Julie and Sam; great-grandchildren Ivan, Alex, Addisyn and Oak; siblings Beverly Hunt, Shirley Jory, Roger (Vivian) Bahr, Linda Ackel and Nancy Kaiser; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Godley; parents Vernon and Ruth Bahr; sister Deanna Holmes; and brother Gerald “Friday” Bahr.
Memorial contributions in Janet’s name are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Loaves and Fishes or doners choice. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
