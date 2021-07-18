Age 45, of Higgins Lake, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Daniel Segura officiating. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Eric was born Feb. 13, 1976, in Owosso, the son of Eugene Beckman and Pamela (Beckman) Butcher. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1994 and went on to earn a master of art degree in applied economics from Central Michigan University in 2002. Eric was an associate professor at Delta College, teaching economics.
Eric was a proud dog dad to P’Ber. Q’s interests are endless but what he loved most was sharing and listening to music, and staying connected to family and friends. Some of his greatest accomplishments include being in a band (Uncle Skam), TED TALK Live, Polar Plunge for Special Olympics and hosting his Lawn Sports Olympics. He also looked forward to playing Santa Claus and officiating weddings.
Eric is survived by his mother Pam (Dan) Butcher, sisters Janelle (Aaron) Hughes and Brittany Beckman, a niece and three nephews, several aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Eugene “Bud” Beckman and grandparents Eugene and Ella Beckman, and Robert and Patricia Patterson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Delta College Foundation, noting “gift in remembrance of Eric Q Beckman” in the memo line.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
