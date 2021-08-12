Ginger Mae (Oldrham) Wilson

Age 75, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Sharp Funeral Homes, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. The Rev. Joey McKinnies and Bishop Keith McKinnies will officiate, with burial to follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint. Funeral service will be livestreamed on Ginger’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Visitation will take place from noon until the service Monday.
Ginger was born Dec. 1, 1945, in Paragould, Arkansas, the daughter of Joe and Virginia (Shaw) Oldrham. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1963.
Ginger and Cecil Wilson were united in marriage Aug. 2, 1963, in Owosso. She was a member of the Owosso United Pentecostal Church and a Sunday school secretary for many years. Ginger enjoyed crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and the wildlife, feeding and watching the birds.
She is survived by her brother Doyle Oldrham; many nieces and nephews; special friends Doris (Dan) Hanifan LaVonna Matrau, Jonathan Hanifan and Joshua Hanifan; and her cat Charlie.
Ginger was preceded in death by her husband Cecil “Vic” Wilson; siblings Donna Bennett and Joe Oldrham; and parents Joe and Virginia Oldrham.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Owosso United Pentecostal Church, 1425 N. Hickory St., Owosso.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
