Lee E. Soule Jr.

Age 51, of Henderson, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare Center.
Funeral services will take place at noon Friday, Jan. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 51, of Henderson, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare Center.
Funeral services will take place at noon Friday, Jan. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Friday.
Lee was born May 2, 1971 in Saginaw, the son of Lee and Aundrea (Hill) Soule.
He graduated from Owosso High School, 1989. Lee was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed golf, spending time with his grandson Waylen and enjoyed his sunflowers.
He was employed as a handyman, doing anything from wiring for computers to siding houses. He was always busy doing something and truly loved working.
Lee is survived by his daughter Alexis Soule; grandson Waylen; fiancée Sara Shuster; sister Ronda Soule; nephews Brandon Wells and Dakota Wells; many loving friends and family members, including his special friends Ryan Shuster, Duane Ginderske and Joe Blackmore.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.