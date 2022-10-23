Age 76, of Greenville, formerly of Owosso and Houghton Lake, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Laurels of Carson City.
No services are being scheduled.
Richard was the son of Harold and Thelma (Holland) Vincent born in Owosso on June 26, 1946.
He was a graduate of Ashley High School, class of 1964. Richard married Caroll Ann Shear in Owosso on April 13, 1991.
Richard worked at Johnson Control in Owosso for 30 years.
He was a member of the Houghton Lake Eagles Club.
Richard is survived by his wife, Caroll; step children, Darlene Watson and Richard (Victoria) Aleniz; grandchildren, Kyle, Madison, T’rena, Harrison and Jennifer; five great-great grandchildren; nephews, Curt (Sharon) Vincent of Owosso and Craig (Ginger) Vincent of Lansing.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Clifford Vincent
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.