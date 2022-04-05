After a weeks-long illness, Robert Arnold Numerick passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, entering God’s rest on the Sabbath. Bob, as he was known to friends and family, was many things in his life: husband, dad, grandfather (“gramps”), great-grandfather, uncle, brother and loyal friend. Hardworking, steadfast, dedicated, generous to a fault, honest and true; all describe the man who was content to watch his kids shine. He was a man with few words, but a big heart, always ready to give to his kids and others when they had a need.
Bob was born March 5, 1939, the youngest son of George and Vivian Numerick. He lived most of his life in Owosso, and his later years were spent living with his son Brian and his family in Carthage, North Carolina. Robert graduated from Morrice High School in 1960 and married Gladys (Bowers) Numerick in 1963. They went on to have three children: Eugene, Brian, and Dena. He was a quiet man with simple tastes, but he was a giant of a dad who loved his family well. He will be missed greatly by those left behind.
Robert is survived by his wife Gladys and their children Eugene (Beth) Numerick, Brian (Michelle) Numerick and Dena (Carlos) Lopez. He leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren (Erin, Rachel, Rob, Nathan, Hailey, Jacob, Kaitlynne, Stephen, Caleb and Elizabeth) and six great-grandchildren (River, Lukas, Parker, Macy, Delaney and Juliette). He is survived by his sister Georgene Taylor of Salem, Arkansas, and sisters-in-law Joyce Numerick and Beatrice Numerick, both of Owosso.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Vivian; brothers Richard, Bill and Derryl; and brother-in-law Bonnie Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Robert to the wonderful hospice that compassionately cared for him in his last hours on Earth. Please go to this website: firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth, click “Make a Donation” and select FirstHealth Hospice from the “Designation” drop down menu.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
Visitation will take place that day from noon until the service.
A more extensive obituary for Robert can be read at mcgeehanfh.com/obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.