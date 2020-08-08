Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Sparrow Health Systems.
There will be no services at this time.
Howard was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Howard and Louise (Gurden) Baker. He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1961. During high school he was a three-year letter man on the varsity football and baseball teams.
Howard enjoyed playing fast and slow pitch softball in Owosso and Corunna during his younger years. He was active in establishing the K.I.C.S. Football program for the local youth of Owosso. Butch was an avid U of M sports fan. Spending college football Saturdays with his close guy friends at their local man cave, called the “GA’RAGE” was a highlight of his week during his retirement years. Most of all Howard looked forward to reading a good book, maintaining his lawn, spending time up at the cabin and boating at Higgins Lake with family and friends.
He married Sharon Serviss at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Corunna on May 8, 1965.
Howard was born and raised in Owosso and lived here his entire life. He was employed with various local companies such as Redmonds, Motor Products, Ventrola, Globe Union, Johnson Controls and Boski Tire.
Howard is survived by his wife Sharon; son Craig (Hillary Alegre) Baker; daughter Staci (Jeff) Thornton; granddaughter Addison; loving brother Dale (Judie) Baker; favorite aunt Linda Johnson; special friends Terry Back, Doug Behrens and Gale Bancroft; along with many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Louise Baker, father Howard Baker, mother-in-law Elizabeth Serviss and father-in-law John Serviss.
A loving man, husband, father, grumpa and friend.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
