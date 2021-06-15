Age 81, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Love Chapel in Bancroft. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and one hour prior to the service.
Patricia Kay Tompke was born June 30, 1939, in Manistee, a daughter of Golden and Hazel (Wilson) Tompke. On May 2, 1959, she married James C. Dohr.
Patricia enjoyed sewing, mowing her lawn, raising champion Basset Hounds, going to plays, concerts, gardening, traveling, animals, wildlife, researching her ancestry, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and making blankets and Halloween costumes for them. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for JoAnn Fabrics for 27 years.
Patricia is survived by her children David (Diana) Dohr, Deborah Kruger, Daniel (Shelly) Dohr, Dennis (Jeannie) Dohr, Dale (Debbie) Dohr and Diane (Dean) Bower; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Dohr, daughter Dalena Dohr, and grandson Justin Buck.
Memorial contributions in Patricia’s name are suggested to the American Cancer Association or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
