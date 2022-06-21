Judith ‘Judy’ Marie (Broom) Gay

Age 80, of Perry, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.
Judy was born on Dec. 4, 1941, in Morrice, the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth (Locke) Broom. Judy grew up in Perry, where she graduated from Perry High School, class of 1960. Judy spent most of her career in the retail industry. She proudly served her country in the United States Army as a teletype operator. Judy loved sports; she could be found watching the Detroit Tigers and cheering on her Michigan State Spartans.
Judy also enjoyed playing euchre with her family and friends. In her younger years, she liked to bowl and play softball. She loved to be outdoors working in her garden and enjoying the sunshine. Judy made the world’s best tacos and chicken-n -dumplings — you never left hungry.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; son Jeffrey Gay; and siblings Dale Broom, Betty Colby and Barbara Cobb.
She is survived by daughter Tamilynn (Greg) Waisanen; grandson Ryan Waisanen; granddaughter Ashley Waisanen; special niece Julie Mangles; special sister-in-law Dorothy Broom; brother Melvin Broom; plus many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Perry Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Tim Harmon officiating.
Memorial contributions in Judy’s name can be directed to American Diabetes Association or Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
