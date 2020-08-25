Kay Ann (Skornicka) White

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel. A private family service will take place Wednesday morning, and burial will follow in Easton Cemetery.
Kay was born Aug. 30, 1944, in Owossso, to Tom and Dorothy (Frederick) Skornicka. On May 5, 1966, she married Ralph J. White and together they raised three children and owned White’s Auto in Owosso. Kay enjoyed bowling, playing softball, being on a pool league, and spending time with her family.
Kay was the loving wife of 55 years to Ralph J. White; the cherished mother of Lorie (Wayne) Dumond, Dean (Sandy) White, and Saunie (Nevio) Barbarossa; the proud grandmother of Kaylee (Kyle) Luft, Dean White Jr., Emily Dumond, Catharine White, Miles White, Seth, Nathan, Jacob, and Raenah Barbarossa; and her eight great-grandchildren.
Also left to cherish her memory are her brother Thomas (Linda) Skornicka, and her sisters Jane Shears and Joy (Steve) Thompson.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Danise Paine; niece Sherry Skornicka; granddaughter Shana Dumond; mother-in-law Amy White; sister-in-law Nancy White; and brother-in-law Leslie Schulze.
Kay will be sadly missed and remembered by many nieces and nephews.
