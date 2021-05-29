Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Beverly was born July 21, 1928, in Owosso, the daughter of Raymond and Olive (Austin) Freeman.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1945.
Beverly enjoyed reading and tending to her yard, flower gardens and home. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She married Norwood Hoose in Owosso on March 30, 1946.
Beverly was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. After her children were in school she spent time working at various businesses in town such as Redmonds and Schmidt’s Jewelers.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Kathy (Charlie) Gelfand; sons Greg (Meri) Hoose and Jeff (Jan) Hoose; grandchildren Jeff, Jason, Jarrod, Mark, Jon, Eric, Craig, and Jessica; 20 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.
