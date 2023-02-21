Rosemary ‘Buzzy’ Sisco

Age 73, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Pleasant View Medical Care Facility.

She was the daughter of Larry and Trudy Sisco, who predeceased her, and graduated from Owosso High School. A car accident left her paralyzed at the age of 22, but her dominating spirit never let that define her. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.

