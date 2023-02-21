Rosemary ‘Buzzy’ Sisco

Age 73, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Pleasant View Medical Care Facility.
She was the daughter of Larry and Trudy Sisco, who predeceased her, and graduated from Owosso High School. A car accident left her paralyzed at the age of 22, but her dominating spirit never let that define her. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.
She is survived and much loved by brothers, Tom (Laurie) Sisco of Traverse City, and Bob (Cheryl) Sisco of Tucson, Arizona and sister Becky (Bob) Norman of Mill Creek, Washington. She also leaves her aunt Helen Sisco and her loving fiancé Van Green of Owosso, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and half siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Owosso Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.