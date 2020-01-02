Age 52, of Owosso, passed away surrounded by his family Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. in Owosso.
The Gorden family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel, 520 W. Main St.
Troy was born Aug. 6, 1967, in Lansing, to Andrew and Marleen (Smith) Gorden. He graduated from Laingsburg High School with the class of 1985 and began a career of public service. Troy had a true servant’s heart. He was a volunteer fireman for Laingsburg Fire Department, an EMT and dispatcher for Mercy Ambulance, a reserve police officer for Laingsburg, worked for the Shiawassee County Emergency Management, dispatched for Clinton County Central Dispatch and ended his career at Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.
He received a lifesaving award from Clinton County for helping a child through CPR with a positive outcome. Troy loved his boys; he never missed a sporting event or a sports booster fundraiser. He ran the Chesaning craft show for years and was the scorekeeper for soccer.
He was an animal lover; he had every animal from a horse to a wallaby. Troy and Butch could often be found together doing train things, whether it was riding them, fixing them, or volunteering at the Steam Railroading Institute.
Troy is survived by his wife Cindy; parents Andy and Marleen Gorden; boys Jake (Hannah) Gorden and Josh Gorden; brother Aaron (Dawn) Gorden; nephew Darin and niece Drew; best friend Butch (Kerri) Brancheau; stepchildren Amanda (Tim) Young and Seth (Loganne) Bunton; also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions in Troy’s name are suggested to Traci Settlemyre for ongoing medical expenses, or to the National Kidney Foundation.
