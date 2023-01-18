Jeremy Scot Ford

Loving husband and father, went home to be with his loving Lord and Savior Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when he was involved in a tragic accident while working on his truck.
He was born Dec. 19, 1973, in Owosso. Jeremy graduated from Owosso High School. He was married to the love of his life, Shayla Baxter, for 23 years. Together they had his little Pipsqueak in 2013, Lillianna Grace, whom he loved dearly. He resided in Owosso until moving to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2008. In 2020, Jeremy and his family moved to Bear Lake, Michigan, where he spent a lot of time growing up and where he learned the trade of concrete from his uncle, Steve, which he continued throughout his life.
Jeremy was an accomplished tradesman in concrete. He was a perfectionist in his work and loved teaching his guys who were eager to learn. He took great pride in everything he did and was.
Jeremy was a very loving, caring and compassionate man who made friends with everyone he came into contact with, with his unforgettable smile and great sense of humor.
He was always making us laugh. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone he touched and he will be deeply missed.
Jeremy is survived by his loving wife Shayla; precious daughter Lillianna; in-laws Alvin and Pam Powell; father Darel Ford; brothers Brent Ford and Justin (Melissa) Ford; special aunts and uncles Don and Marsha Stanley, Nick and Brenda Bailey and Steve and Lisa Kennedy; cousins Betsy and Curtis; special cuzzo Matt Stanley; nephews Nick Baxter, Andrew Murawa, Ethan Ford, Jaydon Ford and Chase Ford; niece MacKenzie Ford; sister-in-law Andrea Baxter; in-law Brian Baxter; cousins Harold and Brooke; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ronna Kennedy; grandparents Ron and Betty Kennedy; and cousin Marcie Stanley.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Kaleva Bible Church, with the Rev. Dave Taylor officiating.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
