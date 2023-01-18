Jeremy Scot Ford

Loving husband and father, went home to be with his loving Lord and Savior Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when he was involved in a tragic accident while working on his truck.

He was born Dec. 19, 1973, in Owosso. Jeremy graduated from Owosso High School. He was married to the love of his life, Shayla Baxter, for 23 years. Together they had his little Pipsqueak in 2013, Lillianna Grace, whom he loved dearly. He resided in Owosso until moving to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2008. In 2020, Jeremy and his family moved to Bear Lake, Michigan, where he spent a lot of time growing up and where he learned the trade of concrete from his uncle, Steve, which he continued throughout his life.

