Jeremy Scot Ford

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.