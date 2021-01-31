Age 98, of Durand, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Durand Senior Care. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Verna was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Owosso, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph and Victoria (Ademski) Wysco. She attended Owosso High School and married Joe Pirochta on June 21, 1941, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. She loved spending time with her family and fishing with Joe on their boat “The Zelda” but also found enjoyment crocheting, knitting, playing euchre, completing crosswords, gardening and tending to her lawn as well as cooking for friends and family.
Verna is survived by her children Joan Ordiway and James J. Pirochta, grandchildren James (Denise) Pirochta, Julia Savage, Allison (Russell) Perrin, Paul Ordiway, Tod Ordiway, Joseph (Tom Pritt) Ordiway, Jennifer Pirochta and Scott (Justin) Pirochta; great-grandchildren Stacey Ordiway, Michael Ordiway, Johnathan Ordiway, Kaitlyn Pirochta, Lindsey (Andy) Price, Jamie Savage and Boston Perrin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she made throughout the years. A special thank you to the staff at Durand Senior Care for their love and support over the years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe Pirochta; children David Pirochta and her infant son Joseph Pirochta; son-in-law Ben Ordiway; her parents Joseph and Victoria Wysco; sisters Rose Geeting, Tresa Sukup, Helen (Louis) Skyora, Victoria Thompson and Josephine Shepola; and brothers Walter, Frank and Lawrence Wysco.
Memorials are suggested to Durand Senior Care, 8750 Monroe Road, Durand, MI 48429. The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
