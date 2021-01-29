Peacefully passed in his sleep Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home in Lansing.
He had a passion for people, and dedicated himself and his career to the service of others in various ways.
Jerry studied violin and voice at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Spring Arbor University. He was a passionate supporter and patron of the arts; performing with both the Owosso Community Players and the Shiawassee Strings Orchestra.
Jerry was a dedicated parishioner of St. Katherine’s Episcopal Church in Okemos, acting as vice chairman of Forster Woods Board of Directors and serving as warden on St. Katherine’s vestry.
A devoted husband and son, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Kathi, his mother Alice and father Albert.
A beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, he is survived by grandchildren Wilder, Morrison, Paisley, Charlee and Dakota; sons Joshua and Jess; sisters Elizabeth Dahlberg-Lee, Rosie Chavey, Mary Lazarus and Diane Damiano; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private service will take place with a public celebration in the future.
