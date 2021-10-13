Age 74, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The Rev. Michael O’Brien will celebrate, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing.
The Weller family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, the Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Danny was born in Owosso Sept. 13, 1947, to Clarence Daniel and Agnes M. (Getling) Weller. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1965 and served his county in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era.
Danny married Linda Catherine Pamment Feb. 13, 1976, at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Lansing and together they raised three daughters: Kerry, Christy and Kylie.
Danny spent his career at General Motors as an accountant after graduating from Ferris State University and Baker College with an accounting degree. Danny enjoyed watching movies, he enjoyed watching wrestling, and time spent with his family.
He was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church choir. Danny loved to sing and he sang his whole life. He was in school choir, college choir, navy choir and, if he was a member in a church, he always joined the choir. He had a beautiful voice.
Danny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda; daughters Kerry Weller, Christy (Eddie) Zayas and Kylie (Brock) Gomez; and grandchildren Mackenzie, Hailey, Aiden, Olivia and Lyndan, and two on the way, one in November and one in December.
He was predeceased by his parents, and half-brothers William and Robert.
Memorial contributions in Danny’s name are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be shared with the Weller family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
