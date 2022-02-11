James W. LaRue

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Final rest will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
James was born July 15, 1942 in Grand Haven, the son of Harold and Hazel (Wood) LaRue.
He graduated from Grand Haven High School, class of 1961 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1966. James was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church and the American Legion for the past 25 years. He enjoyed fishing and sharp shooting.
James married Nancy Shavernoch at Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso on Feb. 12, 1983.
James worked at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, he was a police officer in Ludington and worked as a reserve officer at the Owosso Police Department. He ran the Arrowood and Baywood Nursing Homes for a time. James finally retired in 2007 from Durand Convalescent Center after 37 years of service.
James is survived by his wife Nancy; children Sarah LaRue, Matthew (Sarah) LaRue, Jason (Shawn Gauthier) LaRue and Christopher (Jennifer) LaRue; eight grandchildren Chandler, Bailey, Cassidy, Maclean, Jayce, Phoebe, Collin and Emma; brothers Richard LaRue and Kenneth LaRue; sisters Jackie Aylsworth and Sallie Storey; sister-in-law Katherine Knerr; brother-in-law Frank (Autumn) Shavernoch; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Hazel LaRue; father and mother-in-law Frank and Mildred Shavernoch; sister Gerry Hamilton; brother Richard LaRue; and nephew Bill O’Connor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
