Age 80, of Lake City, passed away May 26, 2021, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Ray was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Easton, to Cloyse and Anna (Marks) Bittell.
He was united in marriage to Carol C. Currie on Jan. 28, 1984, in Cadillac.
Ray grew up in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School in 1958. After high school, he worked at Toledo Commutator. In 1971, he permanently moved to his summer vacation spot in Lake City to open up — with Andy Goulder — Bittell’s Sport Spot. He worked as a maintenance mechanic/machinist until he retired in January 2003.
Ray loved to build swings, and enjoyed camping, gardening and tinkering with small engines. His greatest pleasure was spending time with the grandkids.
Ray is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Sheila Rogers of Manton, Debbie Hamlet of Cadillac, Shari Bittell of Lake City and Annie (Brian) Simpson of Mesick; son David (Sara) Bittell of Lake City; stepdaughters Stacey (Greg) Helsel of Lake City and Jessica Gray of Traverse City; stepsons Rob (Amy) Root III and Aaron (Teresa) Root of Lake City; sisters Yvonne Walker and Liz (David) Spaedt; grandchildren Angie (Dale), Brandi (Randy), Paul (Jessica), Ryan (Erin), Chad (Amy), Jeff (Ashley), Jenny, Jacob, Lucas, Adam, Evelyn, Harper and Caleb; great-grandchildren Cole, Dylan, Rhae, Morgan, Payton, Lane, Blake, Hayden, Brodie, Anna, Bella, Lila, Collin, Jeffrey, Elyssa, Trey, Maverick, Saphiria, Lyric and Bodhie; step-grandchildren Chloe, Nolan, Robbie, Carter, Rebecca, Luke, Lane, Livi, Bobby, Devin (Brenda), Taylor, Blake and Hadley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two stillborn brothers, sister Marlene Kellogg and son-in-law Larry Rogers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family online at holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
