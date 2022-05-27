Age 79, of Hillman, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.
Michael was born on Dec. 17, 1942, in Sacramento, California to the late Edward and Delsie (Cramene) Garner. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and cats.
Surviving are his four children Juanita Garner, Neal (Leara) Garner, Michael Garner Jr. and Joseph (Trish) Garner; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister.
Michael was preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Garner, grandson Joshua, six brothers and a sister.
Cremation arrangements have been made by the Bannan Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.