Age 41, of Chesaning, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home after a two-year illness.
He was a 1999 graduate of Michigan School for the Deaf and a member of the Tri-City Association of the Deaf.
He enjoyed sports, especially watching Red Wings hockey and being a Michigan State University fan.
Brett was born in Owosso Sept. 3, 1979, to LaVern and JoEllen (Schlachter) Hollerback.
He is survived by his parents; sister Abby (Matthew) Hoover; nephews Edison and Lincoln Hoover; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brett was preceded in death by his grandparents, LaVern and Emma Hollerback and Michael and Barbara Schlachter.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
