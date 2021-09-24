Age 83, of Elsie, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid with the Rev. Anthony Brooks presiding. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Elsie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pat was born in Elsie Nov. 15, 1937, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Slovacek) Vlcek. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1955.
Pat was an active member at Holy Family Catholic Church. She drove a school bus for Ovid-Elsie Area Schools. She went back to college to earn her bachelor of science degree to become a registered nurse. Pat went to work for Ovid Healthcare Center and was the director of nursing. She then went to work as a RN at Durand Convalescent Center, retiring from there.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening, floral design, traveling extensively and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She resided all of her life in Elsie.
She is survived by Steve and Sue Latz, Mark and Soni Latz, Robert and Rachel Latz, Ken and Kurt Latz, Beth and John Reilly, and Marigene and Doug Betts; daughter-in-law Kathy Latz; siblings Carolyn Thornton, Tom and Susan Vlcek, Mary and Phil Fizzell, and Anne and Su Vlcek; and her sweetheart Leonard Mitchell. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and three exchange students.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Daniel Latz, grandson Jacob McIntyre and brother-in-law Larry Thornton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
