Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Charles was born Sept. 19, 1924, in Winchester, Indiana, to Ernest G. and Margaret M. (Gray) Dodd, and proudly served in the United States Marines.
He married Verla Joan Felger Sept. 19, 1953.
Charles was an active member of Owosso Nazarene Church and the Marine Corp League where he participated in the Toys for Tots program. Charles had his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying airplanes and tinkering in his garage.
He retired from General Motors after many years of service as a Sr. Project Engineer.
Charles is survived by his wife Verla; children Rebecca Mae Dodd, Gregory (Beverly) Dodd, Mark (Sandi) Dodd, Rhonda (Richard) Robinson, Lori (Fred) Fernette and Daniel (Doris) Dodd; grandchildren Benjamin (Christina) Dodd, Sam Dodd, Grace (James) Lindsey, Joel Dodd, Joshua (Sarah) Robinson, Jacob (Katie) Robinson, Zachery, Emily and Caleb Fernette, Lauren Berg, and Rebekah (Steven) Musko; great-grandchildren Eliana Dodd, Nora and Eli Lindsey; brother Paul Dodd; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, great-granddaughter Katelynn Abigail Dodd, sisters Myrtle, Martha, Lucille, Joan, Mary and Codie and brothers Harold, Ray and Ernest.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso Nazarene Church.Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
