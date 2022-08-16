Elva McClain

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug, 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at noon Wednesday, Aug, 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until the service Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Elva was born April 3, 1933, in Owosso, the daughter of Albert and Ida (Hoornstra) Splan.
She graduated from Owosso High School.
Elva enjoyed quilting, sewing and bowling. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Elva looked forward to camping anytime she could. Most of all, Elva loved her family.
She married Bernard Hugh McClain in Owosso, on May 5, 1956.
Elva worked at Universal Electric for many years.
Elva is survived by her son Gregory (Janet) McClain; sister Waneta Malkaski; twin Esther Evitts; sisters-in-law Wilma Hulse, Rita (James) Sasse and Ruthann Nagle; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernard McClain; parents Albert and Ida Splan; brothers Leonard, Harold, Lyle and Jack Splan; and sister Bernice Chadwick.
Special thanks to Pat and Steve Wiltsie, Deanna and Doug Gagne, and Jac Lytle.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
