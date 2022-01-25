Age 92, of Henderson, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her home.
Born on Aug. 7, 1929, in a small remote Hmong village near Luang Prabang, Laos, she lived through the French occupation and Vietnam War.
At age 10, she and her five siblings were abandoned after her father died and mother remarried. Their mother couldn’t take the children into the new marriage due to Hmong cultural practices. Zoua’s childhood ended when she became the main provider for her younger siblings, including an infant. Life was difficult without a patriarch so she married her first husband Neng Kao Her before age 12. Five years later, she divorced (which is rare in the Hmong culture) and returned to live with her siblings. She then married See Vang and had one child, a daughter named Kaying. Misfortune ensued with his death before their child was a year old, and soon after she married her third husband Chue Xue Vang. He took a second wife (which is allowed in Hmong culture) who gave him a son, stepson to Zoua. Chue was kind and loving, and they would go on to foster five orphaned children of relatives.
Zoua came from a lineage of female herbalists and shamans, and was herself a shaman until she converted to Christianity late in life. She had a gifted mind and was a talented paj ntaub (pa dow) artist who could free-hand cut new, intricate reverse applique geometric patterns. Women would seek her skill to cut new patterns for them to sew. “Once, I had a demon visit me in my dreams requesting a paj ntaub pattern too,” she recalled.
After the United States military pulled out of Vietnam in 1975, the communists killed her third husband for his support of the CIA in Laos, so Zoua married her fourth and final husband Shoua Pao Vang. After he died, she plotted her escape from the communists with help from her family in the U.S., hiring a smuggler to get her to Thailand. She and her stepson traveled with a group that was tracked, ambushed and shot at by the communists, and her stepson was killed. Upon reaching Thailand, Zoua lived in a United Nations refugee camp where she applied for relocation to the United States. In 1991, she reunited with her daughter and enjoyed a fresh start in the U.S., earning her U.S. citizenship in 2000. She celebrated the momentous event with traditional Hmong chicken soup. Zoua lived in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan, then finally settled with her daughter in Henderson on the farm they shared.
Zoua was preceded in death by her mother Sai Lee; father Chong Hue Yang; brothers Ga Po, Nhia Gua and Cha; sister Va Cha (Chong Chee Lor, deceased); and four husbands.
She is survived by half-sisters Pa Nhia Yang (Sia Cher Vang) and Bao Her (Thao Bee Xiong); daughter Kaying Vang Hang (Nhia Yia Hang, deceased); foster sons Seng and Chao Vang (Ker Lee: Meng, Tee, Ratsmee, Mai Pa, Keng); Grandchildren Dyane Garvey (Chris), Nao Tong Va Hang (Jenni Vang), Lia Hang (Jeremy Rice), IaOng Hang, Sheng Koivu (Aaron), Winson Hang, Mary Gibson (Chad), Nou Hang (Aaron Beaudet) and Wang Choua Hang; and great-grandchildren Victoria and May Garvey, Kyle, Nathan, Lewis and Kobe Hang, Davon and Jasmin Denny, Isabella, Ava and Milan Rice, Dayton Hang, Ethan and Seth Ly, Jack and Julian Koivu, Drake and Luna Gibson, Silas, Adaline and Vera Beaudet.
Graveside services will be held for Zoua Yang at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
What an incredible life she led.
