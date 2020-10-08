Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Norman was born June 23, 1937, in Ann Arbor, the son of Norman and Verland (Lucas) Cox.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1956, and served in the U.S. Army.
Norm was an active member of Owosso First Church of the Nazarene and participated in five international mission trips through the years. He volunteered for Walls of Warmth, Transportation Solutions and the American Red Cross, with which he served on past disaster teams.
He married Marjorie Moore in Owosso March 31, 1962.
Norman retired in 2000, after 46 years, from The Argus-Press starting while in high school on co-op and worked through positions to composer.
Norman is survived by his wife; son Walter (Trisha) Cox; grandchildren Nathan, Sophia (Jeaney) Cox, Benjamin Cox, Jessica Cox and T.J. Cox; great-granddaughter Prudence; sister Sharon Simmons; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Deborah Hildebrandt and infant grandson Joshua.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or the Red Cross Disaster Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
