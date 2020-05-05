Age 78, of Alma, formerly of Owosso, passed away at the home of her sister in Grand Blanc.
At her request, there will be no service. Sandy was the daughter of Glenn and Milred Orser and the youngest of five sisters — Edwina (Richard) Hasen, Beverly (Kenneth) Bearup, Glenda (Chuck) Anderson and Gloria (Larry) Long.
Sandy married Harry Miller in Corunna in 1963, and he preceded her in death in 1998. She also leaves to cherish her memory sons Mark and Scott (fiancee Wendy); granddaughters Markie, Samantha, Peyton and Reece; and great-granddaughter Ella. Sandy also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Sandy will be greatly missed for her wonderful sense of humor. Thank you to Ascension Hospice for their compassionate care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.