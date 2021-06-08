Age 88, of Elsie, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid with the Rev. Robert C. Bacik presiding. Burial will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, with family present 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
John was born in Grand Rapids Jan. 29, 1933, the son of William T. and Frances J. (Klapp) Quine. On June 13, 1953, he married Virginia King at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage, prior to Virginia’s passing on July 6, 2014.
John raised beagles and bird dogs for field and trial. He served on the chain gang for Ovid-Elsie football for many years. He was a member of the Elsie Lions Club. He was a member of the Michigan Society of Professional Surveyors Association and he received a lifetime achievement award in 2021.
When he graduated from high school he joined the Navy’s Seabees. When there was an event his grandchildren were involved in, John made a point to be there. He was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children Frank and Melvia Quine of Ovid, Tim and Brenda Quine of Bannister, Jim and Mary Quine of Frankfort, Daniel Quine of Lansing, Sue and Rick Rademacher of Moorestown, and Jerry Quine of Elsie; 14 grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren; and brother William Quine of Ann Arbor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia, sister-in-law Becky (Hamilton) Quine and daughter-in-law Karen (Bishop) Quine.
Memorials may be made to Elsie Lions Club or Ovid Elsie Sports Boosters. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
