Chris Allen Ordway

Age 58, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after having been diagnosed with cancer two months ago.
A long time resident of St. Johns, Chris was born and grew up in Owosso on July 30, 1963, the son of Richard “Dick” and Sandra (Gilliland) Ordway.
He graduated from Laingsburg Christian High School and went on to enjoy a long career as a welder with Woodard Furniture in Owosso.
On Oct. 5, 1996 he wed Laurie Sue Crowell whom he’d met through his aunt, Bonnie, and with whom he’d exchanged letters of courtship and fell in love. They were blessed with the births of a son and a daughter and made their home in Ovid Township where he enjoyed keeping a grand garden.
Chris loved being with family, fishing for pan fish, family trips “up north” excursions to Leelanau and adventures to State Parks around Michigan which were filled with special family memories.
Chris was a gifted musician, and he will be fondly remembered for his ability to hum, whistle and sing. He played the accordion and the piano, and served as a long time song leader at the First Baptist Church in St. Johns. He also deeply enjoyed opportunities to sing with his friends in a quartet.
Above all, he lived his life as a loving follower of Jesus and, encouraged by his Savior, shared his faith and love for Christ through his music and Christian service to others.
In addition to Laurie, his beloved wife of over 25 years, he is survived by his daughter Anna; son Grayson; his mother; sisters Marna Gasche, Janena (Kevin) Kregger and Debbie Lingle; brother Brandon Cuddy; step-mother Wanda Ordway; mother-in-law Beverly Crowell; and many other extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, step-mother Pat Ordway and father-in-law Melvin Crowell.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Pkwy, St. Johns.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2680 E. M21, Corunna.
Friends may visit the church from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow at South Ovid Cemetery in St. Johns.
For further information phone McGeehan Funeral Home at 989-224-4422. Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
