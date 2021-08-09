Barbara A. Dann

Age 67, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Henry Ford Hospital.
A celebration of life will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Durand First United Methodist Church.
Barbara Ann Figel was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Flint, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Fountaine) Figel. In November 1993, she married Lynn Dann. Barbara enjoyed her grandchildren, her dog, going out with the girls from work, interior decorating, and gathering with friends and family. Prior to her retirement in 2020, she had worked as an activities leader at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center for over 25 years.
Barbara is survived by her sons Ryan (Dawn) Lienemann and Todd (Heidi) Lienemann; grandchildren Payton and Brady; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.