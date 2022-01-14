Age 79, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Hurley Medical Center.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Corunna Chapel. The Rev. Nick Klempp will officiate, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from one hour before the service.
Richard was born in Flint Dec. 30, 1942, the son of Clayton and Mary (Hodge) Snell Sr. He graduated from Owosso High School and joined the U.S. Army. On Aug. 2, 1980, he married Kathryn Kay Reynolds, who predeceased him May 22, 2013.
Richard worked for 30 years for AC Sparkplug in Flint and was a past member of the Dog and Gun Club and the Eagles.
He is survived by his children Cindy Snell of Swartz Creek, Aundrea (Sid) Fullwood of Grand Blanc, Richard (April) Snell of Corunna and Angalena (Chris) Sims of Davison; grandchildren Tristan Snell, Justice Bates, Stevie Sloan, Chase Bates, Syrus, Saxton and Sawyer Fullwood; great-grandchildren Alleigh Mae and Mary Jane; and beloved dog Lilly (Pupper Dog).
He was predeceased by his first wife Janeanne Medlyn; and siblings Clayton Jr., Edna Taphouse and Bobby Snell.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
