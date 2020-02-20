Mary Ann Dutmers

Devout Christian, devoted wife, wonderful mother and dedicated educator died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home in Greenville at the age of 48.
She was born Jan. 10, 1972, in Flint, the daughter of James and Ann (Stevenson) Pilon. On Dec. 28, 1996, she married David Dutmers.
Mary Ann taught at Greenville Middle School for more than 24 years. She loved all things Upper Peninsula and Disney. She was an active member of Greenville Community Church and was very passionate about service to God.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, David; daughters Anna and Julia Dutmers, both of Greenville; parents James and Ann Pilon of Durand; grandparents Richard Pilon Sr. of Flint and Marjorie Stevenson of Durand; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Jr. and Valerie Dutmers of Grand Rapids; brother-in-law Joseph Dutmers of Grand Rapids; and other relatives and many, many special friends.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Greenville Community Church with Mary Ann’s friend and pastor, the Rev. Bryan Savage, officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Greenville Community Church and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Education Foundation of Greenville (Our 3 campaign). Hurst Funeral Home is serving the family, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at hurstfh.com.
