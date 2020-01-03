Age 78, of Linden, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St. in Fenton. The Rev. Ryan Riley celebrant. Burial in St. John Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road in Fenton, where a rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. There will be no visitation Monday. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make contributions to the St. John Chapel Restoration or the American Cancer Society, 2413 S. Linden Road, Suite A, Flint, MI 48532.
Patty was born Aug. 17, 1941, in Owosso, the daughter of Rudolph A. and Margaret M. (Skriba) Pernish.
She was a 1959 graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School in Owosso and attended Central Michigan University. She married Robert L. Twomley June 16, 1962, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
She retired in 1999 after 22 years from Flushing Community Schools as a secretary at the high school and administration building. Patricia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she was a volunteer for funeral luncheon, the Prayer Shawl Ministries and Applefest. She was an avid knitter, reader and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Robert; children Robert Twomley of Grosse Ile, Michael Twomley of Grosse Ile and Kathlyn Twomley of Linden; grandchildren Meaghan, Kelsey, Christopher, David, Robert and Grace; sister Roberta (James) Michael of St. Louis; brother-in-law Daniel (Deborah) Twomley of Holt; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law William and Ruthann Fischer.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
