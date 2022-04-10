Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Meadows.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. The family will receive family and friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Donald Francis Moorman was born on the family farm in Laingsburg on June 18, 1933, to parents Edward John Moorman and Arlene Margaret (Coakes) Moorman. He was heavily interested in the electronic repair industry. Before his Graduation from Laingsburg High School in the Class of 1952 he was already working on and repairing TV’s and other electronics in the family home.
Shortly after Graduation Don enlisted in the U.S. Army on a three-year term. He spent some time at Arlington National Cemetery. He then was sent to Okinawa during the Korean Conflict. Don then moved to California to work as an electrician on the Apollo Space Craft. He also spent time working on satellite development. He then moved back to the Owosso area and worked for Montgomery Ward as a repairman and started a rental business owning up to 18 properties.
Don was a friend to all that he met and enjoyed conversations with whomever he crossed paths with.
Surviving and left to cherish his memory are his wife Marilyn and children Mark(Terri) Moorman, Diane(Mike) Hasse, and Gary (Sue) Moorman; stepchildren Sharon Osborn, Laura (Sanjay) Baht; grandchildren Timothy (Lucretia) Hasse and Nicholas Hasse, two great-grandchildren; Brother, John (Mary) Moorman; sisters Maryann Schaffer, Rose Austin; and several nieces, nephews, including special nephew Ron Brendahl; and other loving family and friends.
Don was predeceased by his parents and brothers in-law Ron Austin and Roy Schaffer. Memorials are suggested to St Paul Catholic Church or EWTN-TV station.
The family of Don would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Meadows and Memorial Healthcare Hospice for the love and care that was given to Don and his family.
May his soul and all the souls of the faithfull departed rest in peace. Amen.
