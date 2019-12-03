Age 87, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Pleasant View.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. The Rev. LuWanda Gordon will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Norma Jean Speers was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Owosso, a daughter of Wesley and Katherine (McKay) Speers. Norma married Melvin Austin Jan. 20, 1951.
She enjoyed painting, making new friends everywhere she went, crossword puzzles and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Universal Electric for more than 40 years and Noah’s Ark Daycare for 12 years.
Norma is survived by her children Les (Chery) Austin, Sharon (Jerry) Thompson, Larry (Linda) Austin, Grace (Bob) Pelikan and Adel (Jonnie) Austin; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Austin, grandson Nicholas Austin, four sisters and one brother.
Memorial Contributions in Norma’s name are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
