Clayton Neal Travis

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Maple River Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Maple River Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Clayton was born May 12, 1934, in Vermontville, the son of Clarence and Melva (Moon) Travis.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1953, and proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Clayton enjoyed reading, tinkering, fixing things and spending time with his family.
Clayton was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and married Carol Burgess at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Nov. 25, 1966.
Clayton retired from Universal Electric after 46 years of service.
Clayton is survived by his wife Carol; children John (Tonya) Travis, Jeff (Dawn) Travis, Julie (Dan) Davis and James Travis; grandchildren Kayla, Kelli, Christian, Abby, Avery, Peyton, Campbell, Jacob and Michael; great-grandchildren Willow and Bodhi; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Melva Travis and John and Mary Burgess and his niece.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.