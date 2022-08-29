Barbara J. Schooley

Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandma, age 95, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, with the Rev. Doug Levesque officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Visitation will also be from 11 a.m. until the service Tuesday.
Barbara was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Owosso, the daughter of Robert and Louise (Wondal) Ellis.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1944, and was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, where she was active with the Ladies Alter Guild and Episcopal Church Women.
Barbara was a Respite volunteer and enjoyed attending all her grandkids’ activities, be it games, recitals — anything that her grandchildren were involved in.
She married Earl (Pink) Schooley Jr. in Corunna on July 27, 1946; he predeceased her in March 1990.
Barbara was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family, as well as working at Shiawassee County Health Department. She spent many years at Little Giant in Corunna, along with various part time jobs.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Veronica Evans and Laura (Sandy) Duffield; grandchildren Norman (Josie) Merlet, Ian Merlet, Bill (Ann) Butcher, Melissa (Mike) Belmer, Nathanael (Jade) Duffield, Caleb (Ashley) Duffield and Grace (Tyler) Strachan; great-grandchildren Madison, Cady, Sam, Brooke and Cynthia Butcher, Jack Belmer, Carter and Eliana Duffield, Rowen Duffield and Bauer Strachan; sister Laurae (Gene) Brown; brother Keith Ellis; other loving family and friends; and special friend Carol Nama, who she met through Respite that became family to her and the rest of the family.
She was predeceased by her daughter Cynthia Butcher and sons-in-law Jackson Evans and Bill Butcher, Sr.
A special thanks to Memorial Long Term Care, who treated our mom with loving care and respect.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Respite and Hospice of Shiawassee County.
