Age 68, of Chesaning, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Per Ron’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a future date.
Ronald was born Sept. 5, 1951, to Leo and Katheryn (Walser) Gengler in Saginaw. He worked as a forklift operator for GM central foundry for many years, retiring in 2000.
During his life, Ron enjoyed collecting and pulling antique tractors, and he was a member of the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association. He enjoyed hunting and shooting at the Chesaning Conservation Club where he was also a member. Ron was a story-teller and a walking encyclopedia of knowledge. He loved reading and history. He enjoyed riding his golf cart and visiting family and neighbors.
Ronald is survived by his siblings Dale (Helen) Gengler, Lorraine (Frances) Ruddy, Jerry (Ann) Gengler, Shirley (Ken) Schnell, Ken (Judy) Gengler and Diane Hart; sister-in-law Grace Janowski; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Rosemary Reiber, Marcy Fowler and Lynne Byrnes.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Leo Robert Gengler and sister Mildred (Dale) Dankert.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.