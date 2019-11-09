Lelabelle 'Coonie' Coon

Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral servies will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steffani Glygoroff and the Rev. Susan Kingsley officiating. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and 10 a.m. to service time, at church.
Lelabelle was born April 21, 1929, in Owosso, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Willey) Coon.
She graduated from Owosso High School, Class of 1947 and was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.
Lee was involved in the HOST Program at Bryant School. She was in a softball league for many years in her 40’s and led Methodist Youth Fellowship and taught Adult Sunday School at Trinity Methodist Church. She was active at Grace Bible Church with the Pioneer Girls program.
She spent nearly 50 years’ from 1947-1997’ working as an Office Manager at Arnold Medical Clinic.
She is survived by her nieces Marie Engelter, Jeanette (Joseph) Bula, Sue Cain, and Marilyn (J. Barry) Parker; nephew Dr. John R. (Carole) Zwolensky; special friends Rita and George Keck, Phyllis Brown, Margaret Duntley; and many friends from Trinity United Methodist Church and Arnold Medical Clinic.
She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Marjorie Miller, Josephine Oliver and Arlene Zwolensky; nephew Richard Miller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church or Shiawassee Right to Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
