Leah Belle Huntley Wright

Age 99, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service today at the funeral home.
Leah was born at home, as were her six siblings, on Feb. 2, 1923, in her parents’ home on Ament Street in Owosso, (which still stands) to Albert Ira and Amelia Mariah (Richardson) Huntley.
Leah married Charles W. Wright Sr. on Jan. 5, 1942. She and Charles fell in love over a stick of Juicy Fruit gum in 1941 at a parade while riding their bicycles. Charles preceded her in death 2002.
Leah was a talented painter and author of many poems. She and Charles traveled to almost each of the U.S. states. She also loved to work in her garden. Leah was a member of senior citizens of Harrison and the Huntley National Association. Family get-togethers meant so much to her, always looking forward to Huntley Family Reunions. She also enjoyed music, especially Irish music; biking and just being out in nature. Her family will miss her yummy bread pudding and her soft smile and quiet laugh.
Leah survived her parents, six siblings and so many great friends, that made her so sad. She loved her family and the people at Kiwanis Village.
Leah worked at Mitchell/Bentley in Owosso for many years.
She leaves behind her children Annabelle Conrad, Charles (Janet) Wright Jr., Shelva (Joe) Cebulski and John Wright; 24 grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; son Jerry L. Wright; grandchildren Peggy Sue Hier, James Donald Wright and Gary Scott Conrad; daughter-in-law Diane Wright; her parents; and six siblings Hazel Ryder, Walter Huntley, Arthur Huntley, Leona Lighthill, Wilma West and infant sister Loran Jean.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
